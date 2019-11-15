LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local firefighters will have full plates this Thanksgiving thanks to a Louisville restaurant.
Firefighters unloaded big boxes of free turkeys Friday morning, courtesy of Jeff Ruby's.
Jeff Ruby, the owner of the well-known Louisville steakhouse, said he donated the turkeys as a way to say thank you to first responders. The restaurant delivered the birds to police and fire departments in Lexington, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Nashville, as well. Those departments will distribute the turkeys as they see fit.
"It's just a way of thanking ... the fire department, thank the police department. That's all it is," Ruby said. "And it shows we care and appreciate what they do."
Over the years, the restaurant has donated nearly 3,000 turkeys to first responders and their families.
