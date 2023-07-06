LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What's better than beer and baseball?
The Louisville Bats announced they partnered with Atrium Brewing and will launch a new craft beer. "Murciélager" is a Mexican lager and will be available for a limited time at Atrium Brewing before being exclusively on draft at Louisville Slugger Field.
Atrium Brewing and the Louisville Bats have partnered for a team-branded beer in each of the last three years.
The new craft beer will be first available at Atrium Brewing during the official launch party July 10. It'll be available at Louisville Bats home games starting July 14.
The launch party will have a raffle, live music and an appearance from Buddy Bat. Fans are invited to attend for free.
