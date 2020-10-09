LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Beer Store, a bar and package store in the Nulu neighborhood known for its wide selection of brews from around the world, will close permanently Oct. 31 after an 11-year run.
"Things in the World are too uncertain to speculate a future for the store at this point in time, but we would still hope to make something happen and we’ll be sure to keep you posted as time goes on," according to a Facebook post announcing the business' closure on Thursday.
The Louisville Beer Store is located at 746 E. Market Street.
It's owned by Louisville Brewing Co. LLC, which also owns The Holy Grale in the Highlands, according to alcohol licenses.
