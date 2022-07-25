LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tour of remodeled homes in Louisville is being held in August.
The Building Industry Association (BIA) of Greater Louisville is holding a remodeled homes tour Aug. 13-14 from noon to 6 p.m. Ten homes will be featured during the two-day event.
"We really enjoy featuring our BIA remodelers during this event," Juva Barber, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville, said in a news release. "The transformations of these projects are quite amazing."
To purchase tickets, click here.
