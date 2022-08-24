LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In post-pandemic world, some Louisville businesses are proving operation after COVID-19 is bigger and better than before.
Endeavor Restaurant Group, the company behind Big Bad Breakfast, announced two new projects are in the works.
A second Big Bad Breakfast will open off Norton Healthcare Boulevard near Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Exact details of when it will open are still unknown, but officials with the company said it's expected to open in the old Corbett's space.
And the company will open Louisville's first Waldo's Chicken and Beer location in Norton Commons. In a post on Facebook, the company said the restaurant should open next month.
Another company that has recently expanded is North Lime Coffee & Donuts. The Lexington-based company now has two locations in Louisville, opening their second space in the Westport Village area on Aug. 2.
"Our location in Old Louisville has been really popular, and we've had a lot of people asking us to move over to the east side," co-owner Joe Ross said.
Ross said lessons they learned during the pandemic helped the businesses not only bounce back coming out of the pandemic but allowed it to come back even stronger with expansions.
"We just have so many amazing employees that helped build a system for us to help make to-go orders a lot easier," he said. "And we tightened up our hours. So we learned a lot during COVID. Coming out of it we were like, 'OK, knowing this stuff, maybe we can expand and grow the way our customers want us too.'"
Ross said business is booming now. but it's not always something he anticipated.
"In the beginning. I was worried that we wouldn't make it. I was scared to death," he said, thinking back to running his business during the peak of the pandemic. "It was toward the end, I thought, 'OK, did we make it through this maybe? Yeah, I think we did, I think we're going to make it through.' It feels great. I think one of the origins of coffee shops is it's a community place. It's a place for people to gather together to talk about work, talk about relationships or talk about family. So to see that coming back is so great."
Just up the road in the Lyndon area is Gold Sweet Bakery. The Cuban-themed bakery has been open for four weeks, and the owners said they consider the pandemic to be "in the past" and are glad to be moving forward with a new opening.
"My husband worked in a bakery in Cuba since he was 17 or 18 years old, and, since then, he's wanted to open his own bakery," co-owner Lianet Alvarez said.
Alvarez said it's fun to get to bring part of her family's culture to Louisville and educate people on what it was like where they grew up.
"In Cuba, all pastries are coconut and guava flavors, so most of the pastries are filled with coconut or guava," she said. "The Cuban sandwich is one of the most popular. The Cuban coffee is also one of our most popular."
Alvarez and Ross both said opening their new locations came with some challenges, mainly in the form of construction.
Ross said he spent multiple days a week installing tiles into his new location and had to push back their opening day until construction was finished. Alvarez said they worked up to the last minute to open their own location, waiting on things like permits and plumbers.
Along with Waldo's restaurant, Norton Commons is also welcoming another Lueberry location and Board & You. This year ,Lueberry also expanded into St. Matthews.
In Schnitzelburg, Hauck's Corner is set to reopen in the coming weeks. The location held a soft-opening ahead of the area's Dainty Contest in July and is set to officially open once it receives its final permits.
