LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville businessman is making a significant financial contribution to help students at his alma mater.
According to a news release, UK alumnus Bruce Lunsford has pledged $1 million to the school to create the W. Bruce Lunsford Scholars Program in Citizenship and Public Service.
The funds will support scholarships that help students from UK's College of Arts and Sciences to pursue opportunities including internships, study abroad trips, research and service-based learning. The money will also support an annual symposium and speaker series.
“I am grateful and delighted that Bruce Lunsford has established this innovative program to support the intellectual and professional development of undergraduate students,” said Mark Lawrence Kornbluh, dean of UK's College of Arts and Sciences, in a release. “The Lunsford Scholars Program is a testament to Bruce’s lifelong passion for public service.”
UK's College of Arts and Sciences will award the scholarships on a competitive basis. Students are required to have a minimum G.P.A. of 3.0 and at least 60 earned credit hours at the time the scholarship is granted. Demonstrated financial need will also be taken into consideration when deciding on scholarship recipients.
Lunsford graduated from UK in 1969 with a Bachelor's degree in political science and a minor in accounting.
Lunsford is an entrepreneur, businessman, and thoroughbred owner who has started and led several companies in Louisville for close to 40 years.
