LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro collected nearly $1 million in home sharing tax revenue from Airbnb.
The company announced Monday that it collected $955,000 in local taxes in only nine months.
Metro Louisville and Airbnb penned an agreement last March allowing the 8.5 percent transient room tax to be collected automatically.
It took effect in April 2018.
Airbnb also announced that it delivered just more than $2 million in state sales taxes in the first year of an agreement with the Kentucky Revenue Department.
That's more than double what was expected.
Airbnb will release its annual Louisville economic impact report, documenting 2018 guest and host earnings totals, in the next few weeks.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.