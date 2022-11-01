LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas.
Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
The first job fair at 7700 Trade Port Drive started Tuesday and continues through Thursday. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Radial also plans a second three-day job fair from Nov. 15-17 at 350 Omega Parkway in Shepherdsville with the same hours each day.
Adecco, a local hiring service in Louisville, is working with Radial to fill the positions with its mobile job fair van.
Jay Stricker, a mobile van captain, said the temporary positions could lead to permanent jobs.
"The longer term opportunity is for candidates to get on through Adecco and then ultimately get hired on full time with our client Radial," he said.
Applicants should bring bring two forms of ID when applying for the positions. If you can't make it to one of the job fairs, you can apply online through Adecco's website.
