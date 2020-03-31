LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company has been nationally recognized for a revitalization project.
Strand Associates Inc. was part of the South Fourth Street Streetscape Improvements project, a $200 million, multi-year undertaking that has revitalized South Fourth Street.
There's now a variety of new businesses, such as a Hilton Garden Inn at Chestnut Street, and a large mixed-use development at the intersection of South Fourth and Guthrie streets.
Strand Associates was awarded for exemplary engineering achievement by the American Council of Engineering Companies for its role in the project.
