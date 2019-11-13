LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of local Ford workers began voting on a new 4-year contract Wednesday.
Members of UAW Local 862 are voting on the contract that includes a pathway for temporary workers to become permanent employees. It also shortens the amount of time it takes employees to earn the top wage, maintains current health care benefits and increases profit sharing.
As part of the deal, Ford will invest $1 billion in the Kentucky Truck Plant for the new Super Duty, Expedition and Navigator. The company will also invest $100 million in the Louisville Assembly Plant for the Escape and Corsair.
Voting ends Friday at 7:30 p.m.
