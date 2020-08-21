LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Government is helping hundreds of Louisville's small businesses stay alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Greg Fischer said
The city's Small Business COVID-19 Grants program has handed out almost $13 million to nearly 350 small businesses since the beginning of July, Fischer announced Friday.
The program is using $21 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. According to a news release, about 800 applications have been submitted, and businesses can receive grants ranging from $1,500 to $50,000.
"It can be used for payroll, utilities, rent or mortgage payments and some fixed costs," Fischer said. "Businesses can also use the funds to add an online presence, giving them a new avenue to access customers during this difficult time."
To qualify for a grant, a retail business had to have 20 or fewer employees as of March 16. Non-retail businesses had to have 50 or fewer employees. And their operations had to have either closed or been severely affected by Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order in March closing in-person services for nonessential businesses.
