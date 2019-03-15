LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travel experts say two of the best hotels in the south are right here in Louisville.
The Brown Hotel and 21c Museum Hotel both landed on Southern Living's top 10 list.
They ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, based on reader's choice votes online. The magazine says the South's Best Hotels share common traits, including impeccable service, great style and originality.
South Carolina's Wilcox Hotel in the town of Aiken earned the top spot.
