LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based ice cream store is offering $2 ice cream scoops to commemorate National Ice Cream Day.
On Sunday Liège and Dairy will be offering the discount at both of its locations at 12003 Shelbyville Road and at the Holiday Manor Shopping Center.
"Our ice cream is made in Louisville using the finest ingredients," Andrew Llewellyn, owner of Liège and Dairy, said in a statement. "Our waffles and toppings are made in-house daily from scratch by our pastry chef."
The store will also be offering free kids' scoops on Sunday, while supplies last, according to the news release.
