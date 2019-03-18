LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Councilman is trying to work out a plan to move forward after Google Fiber announced it was leaving Louisville.
Metro Councilman David Yates said he met Monday with an entity interested in expanding Louisville's fiber footprint. Yates said he can't release much more information at this point because of a non-disclosure agreements.
Yates did say the interested party could use some of the fiber that has already been put in place. Yates said he should know more in the next week or so.
He also thinks there's a good chance that free WiFi could soon be made available for all JCPS students.
Current customers of Google Fiber will lose their service on April 15.
