LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based manufacturing company is planning a $50 million expansion that is expected to create 400 full-time jobs.
State and city leaders announced KCC Manufacturing's planned expansion Thursday. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for $500,000 in tax incentives for the employee-owned company, which designs and manufactures commercial heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as metal and conventional roof curbs, stainless steel gutters, skylights, smoke vents, roof hatches and walkways.
According to a news release, KCC Manufacturing will build a 300,000-plus-square-foot facility at 2706 Blankenbaker Road to house corporate offices and design and manufacture HVAC equipment and sheet metal products. KCC, which currently employs 512 employees, has already bought about 20 acres of undeveloped property for the new operation.
Both Gov. Matt Bevin and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer congratulated the company as it celebrates its 40th year of doing business in Kentucky.
In a written statement, Fischer said the announcement is, "a great way to cap off Manufacturing Month."
"We are thrilled to see KCC Manufacturing grow its footprint in the commonwealth with an additional facility in Louisville, nearly doubling the company’s workforce," Bevin said.
