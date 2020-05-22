LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Salons around the state set to reopen Monday, May 25, but many are already booked solid next week.
City Nails in Middletown has been closed for two and a half months, and owner Kathie Le has been busy making sure her salon is ready for customers on Memorial Day.
"I've been doing this for 21 years. I love my job, and I miss my job, too," Le said. "I am so ready."
City Nails will only take three customers at a time, and employees will clean their stations between each appointment.
Customers will be required to wear masks, get their their temperatures checked and wash their hands before an appointment.
Appointments are required at any spa or salon.
To read the state's health guidelines for hair and nail salons in their entirety, visit the official "Health at Work" website.
