Kellogg plant in Shively

The Kellogg plant in Shively where Girl Scout cookies are made is slated to become part of Italian conglomerate Ferrero Group. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kellogg Co. plant in Shively where millions of Girl Scout cookies are made every year is set to get a new owner.

Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg said Monday it's selling its Keebler cookie division to Ferrero Group, an Italian confectionary company best known for Nutella chocolate-hazlenut spread.

The deal includes the cookie facility at 2287 Ralph Avenue in Shively as well as a Kellogg plant in Florence, Ky.

About 450 workers were employed at the Shively plant as of 2017, according to a state database.

This story will be updated.   

