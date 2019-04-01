LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kellogg Co. plant in Shively where millions of Girl Scout cookies are made every year is set to get a new owner.
Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg said Monday it's selling its Keebler cookie division to Ferrero Group, an Italian confectionary company best known for Nutella chocolate-hazlenut spread.
The deal includes the cookie facility at 2287 Ralph Avenue in Shively as well as a Kellogg plant in Florence, Ky.
About 450 workers were employed at the Shively plant as of 2017, according to a state database.
This story will be updated.