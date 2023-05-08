LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville pizza restaurant is celebrating 25 years of business.
BoomBozz Pizza and Watch Bar was founded in 1998 as a single, 600-square-foot carry out and delivery pizzeria. It has grown to eight locations in three different states.
Tony Palombino founded the pizzeria that was ranked 16th out of 100 of the "Top Movers & Shakers" by Fast Casual magazine and named among the "Top 100 Pizzerias" by Pizza Today Magazine.
"We've always strived to craft pizzas that are more than just a meal, they're an experience," Palombino said in a news release. "It's been an incredible journey, and we're looking forward to many more years of serving our communities."
To celebrate 25 years, BoomBozz is offering dine-in specials, cash prizes, swag bags and more from May 15 to 21.
According to a news release, BoomBozz has won the title of "Best Pizza in America" twice at the International Pizza Championships in Vegas.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.