LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in NuLu is closing after being in business for almost two years.
Everyday Kitchen announced Wednesday on Facebook its plan to close permanently. The restaurant, located on East Market Street, will close Saturday.
"We are exceedingly grateful to our team members who worked tirelessly to serve you great food and creative drinks," Everyday Kitchen posted on Facebook.
Everyday Kitchen will be open for dinner Wednesday through Friday this week.
Related Stories:
- Farm-to-table restaurant in NuLu opens new café
- New farm-to-table restaurant opening in NuLu
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.