LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky legislators are considering sending thousands of state employees back into the office.
Senate Bill 148 would require you to get off zoom for, what some say, is a higher quality way to work.
If you are a state employee, public board member, or commissioner, you could be banned from working at home or remotely.
Some say downtown Louisville isn't seeing as much foot traffic as it used to. But, the new bill could change that.
"We really need business to come back downtown and downtown to grow. So, we can grow." William McCathern said.
McCathern owns Huge Impact Restaurant on 5th and Chestnut. He says business "drastically" changed when employees started working from home.
"Small businesses down here need you. There's a lot of businesses that are going out of business, where we're struggling to survive, but we're making it but it'd be better if we had the employees back down here in the office just to keep everything afloat and bring downtown back to like it was before the pandemic," McCathern said.
Some state senators want to get people back downtown with Senate Bill 148.
Three Republicans have filed a bill that would prohibit state employees, public boards and commissions from working or conducting public business remotely.
"DoorDash does keep me going, but as you can see, I have a big dining room. And, I would love to see people more and more to eat and worse in order to deliver to get the full experience that we have to offer here at Huge Impact," McCathern said.
The bill would require government employees to be physically at work. It would reverse a dramatic change caused by the pandemic, where the number of people working from home, tripled between 2019 and 2021.
However, Democrat David Yates of Louisville says the requirement would hurt the state because it would be harder to retain and hire workers who prefer to work from home.
"Bring more people back to work in the office, so we can survive down here," McCathern said.
The bill includes one exception. If the governor declares an emergency, this bill would allow government employees to work from home.
