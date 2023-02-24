LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with three-course meals for $26, $36 and $46 at participating restaurants, the newest of which is Simply Mediterranean.
Ziad Feghali and his wife, Farrah Akkoub, have been running Simply Mediterranean off Brownsboro Road for almost a year and a half, and when they heard about the city's week-long promotion, they were all in.
"We loved that idea, so we got on board really fast," Ziad Feghali said.
Simply Mediterranean and 11 other restaurants around Louisville will host specials next week, potentially drawing new customers in a time when support is crucial. Here are the 12 participating restaurants committed:
- 80/20 @ Kaelin's
- Brasserie Provence
- Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
- The Fat Lamb
- LouVino
- The Melting Pot
- Mesh
- Morton's
- Naive
- Sarino
- NAPA
- Simply Mediterranean
"It only takes you one time to eat here, and then you'll be back," Ziad Feghali. "So we want to we want people to get in the door the first time as much as we can.
"Doing this, it's something that helps local businesses especially in the food industry which, as you said, is a very tough industry to work in, especially with all the inflation and prices."
The promotion runs from Feb. 27 to March 5. This year, $1 of every purchase during the week will be donated to Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community.
"It feels wonderful to give back to the community," Farrah Akkoubl said. "Anytime we get the opportunity... we're very excited about that."
Louisville Tourism sponsors restaurant week and hopes people will take advantage to try something new.
"We saw through the pandemic that ... restaurants probably took the hardest hit from that, and they're still recovering," said Stacey Yates, chief marketing officer for Louisville Tourism. "So anything that citizens can do to make sure that we still have restaurants to go out to eat, because that's a wonderful experience, right? And it's a great way to support those restaurants and the charity at the end of it as well."
