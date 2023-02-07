LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with three-course meals for $26, $36 and $46 at participating restaurants.
The promotion runs from Feb. 27 to March 5. This year, $1 of every purchase during the week will be donated to Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community.
Officials said Tuesday that more restaurants will be added to the lineup soon, but here are the 10 committed so far:
- Mesh
- The Melting Pot
- LouVino
- Sarino
- Naive
- NAPA
- Morton's
- Simply Mediterranean
- The Fat Lamb
- Brasserie Provence
"Louisville is fortunate to have a vibrant and robust independent restaurant scene, which is certainly one of the city’s key tourism draws. Our agency is looking forward to this month’s Louisville Restaurant Week to be able to dually support Bourbon City’s strong culinary brand while simultaneously bringing awareness to this year’s philanthropic partner, The Hope Buss," Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said in a news release. "We encourage guests to dine out during this annual week to support our city’s outstanding restaurants and The Hope Buss’ mission of serving and empowering Louisville’s underrepresented communities."
