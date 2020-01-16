LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tucked into a small shopping center on Bishop Lane, Yummy Pollo can be easy to miss — but you'll miss out on a lot.
"It's really a gem," one customer said. "It really is."
According to a recent Yelp report, the Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken joint just off Newburg Road is one of the best restaurants in the country. Their signature dish is the half mix, but the secret to success goes beyond what's on the menu.
WDRB News visited Yummy Pollo during the lunch rush, and the line was nearly out the door. At the front of the growing crowd, six days a week, you'll find owner Faisal Noor. Born in Haca, Bangladesh, he came to Louisville from southeast Asia in 2014 to open his restaurant.
"It's a chicken city," Noor said. "It's the land of KFC, and I was kind of married to it ... I met my wife here."
Five years later, and his healthy, home-cooked cuisine is a hit.
"The chickpeas are outstanding," one happy customer said, "and the cilantro rice."
"The meat just falls off the bone," another added.
Loyal Yummy Pollo-goers also said the restaurant's top-notch service makes the spot worthy of its No. 84 ranking on Yelp's Top 100.
"The owner is so nice," one customer said. "He remembers who we are; he greets us every time we come in — like we're long lost friends."
Noor checks every bag and box; he even learned a second language.
"The Peruvian people came in and asked me if I speak Spanish, and I said, 'No,' Noor recalled. "They said, 'Go ahead and learn it — vamanos aprendar.'"
Noor tries to talk to each and every customer — even while talking to WDRB.
"They're like my family," said Noor, who hopes to expand Yummy Pollo to other locations if possible.
If he does, expect the same long lines of soon-to-be satisfied customers.
