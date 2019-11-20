LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville rooftop bar isn't about to let the cold weather bring its customers indoors, so it's going the Arctic route.
8UP Elevated Drinkery and Kitchen has unveiled heated igloos to keep its patrons warm and snug in the frigid winter winds.
The venue posted a video of the igloos on its Facebook page.
The domed abodes will be available for reservations all winter long and come furnished with tables and chairs.
The restaurant at 350 West Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville has a full bar and menu.
Just when you think you’ve seen it all as a business reporter, @8UPLouisville says HOLD MY BEER and puts igloos on the roof. pic.twitter.com/lUnvmTXOt2— Jessica Bard (@JessBardReports) November 20, 2019
