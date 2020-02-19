LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seelbach Hilton in downtown Louisville wants to expand.
The historic hotel filed plans Tuesday to add a new 11-story guest room tower above the existing two-story ballroom addition. The tower is set to include guestrooms at levels two to nine, as well as meeting space on level 10 and a rooftop bar.
If the permit for the plan is approved, there's no word on when the expansion will be finished.
The Seelbach was built in 1903 by the Seelbach brothers. The idea was to channel the class and look of hotels in Europe, through the grand staircase in the lobby, and the Rathskeller in the basement. Several motion pictures have been filmed at the hotel, and a number of celebrities and politicians have stayed there, including: Tony Bennett, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Will Smith, and the late Robin Williams. A few U.S. Presidents, including George W. Bush, Harry Truman and Bill Clinton have also been guests there.
The Seelbach is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
