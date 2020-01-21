LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville coffee shop is offering free coffee for a year to anyone who can identify two burglars.
The owner of Fante's Coffee says they tried to break into his shop at 2501 Grinstead Drive, near Lexington Road.
The two suspects appear on surveillance video, but their faces are covered. One of them can be seen placing something over the camera, but not until after they were caught on video.
Now, according to a Facebook post, Fante's Coffee is offering a free cup of coffee every day for a year to the person who identifies and helps police catch the suspects.
