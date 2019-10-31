LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic Louisville business is getting in on the Washington Nationals' first World Series title.
Louisville Slugger is making six different commemorative baseball bats, some featuring laser-etched signatures from every member of the team, to help fans celebrate the historic championship. With orders from all over already coming in, the memorabilia is expected to sell fast.
The bats are all available on Louisville Slugger's website, and their prices range from $12 to nearly $200.
A limited edition Wilson glove is also available on the website for about $200.
