LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville steakhouse recently named one of the best in the U.S. is now closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Steak and Bourbon took to Instagram saying it's closed until further notice.
"It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to stop doing carry out/curbside orders," the restaurant said, in a statement. "We will be officially be closed until further notice. We wish everyone the best of luck in this very scary time. Please pray for the service/hospitality industry in this time."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants in the state to cease dine-in services and move to a carry-out only format — but many are struggling financially as more families cook at home.
Steak and Bourbon opened in Westport Village last May.
OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation site, recently named it one of the Top 20 New Restaurants in the Country.
