LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
On Tuesday, Smiley said the 16-year-old was "involved in an altercation" outside the fast food restaurant, and fired a gun, shooting two other people.
One of the victims ran inside the restaurant, while another victim was located near the 3400 block of West Broadway.
"At some point during the altercation the juvenile accidentally shot himself," Smiley said.
The teenager is now charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property (a weapon). His name has not been released, as juvenile records are sealed.
All three males have non-life-threatening injuries, Smiley said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.