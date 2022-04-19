LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local transportation agencies have begun dropping their masks requirements for employees and passengers after the Transportation Security Administration decided that it will no longer enforce the mask mandate on public transportation.
In a statement Tuesday morning, The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said it was dropping the requirement for face masks inside the airport.
"Masks may still be required by individual airlines and for international travel," the statement read. "Travelers are encouraged to check with your airlines and flight destination regarding any face covering requirements."
Update regarding face mask requirement at SDF pic.twitter.com/oMFmAie8Ro— FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) April 19, 2022
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) also dropped its mask requirement for all drivers and passengers on its bus, making the announcement on social media Tuesday morning.
"Due to a federal judge ruling in Florida, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is no longer enforcing the mask mandate on public transportation or in transportation hubs," TARC tweeted. "At this time, masks are no longer required for TARC employees, customers, or visitors."
Due to a federal judge ruling in Florida, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is no longer enforcing the mask mandate on public transportation or in transportation hubs. At this time, masks are no longer required for TARC employees, customers, or visitors.— TARC (@ridetarc) April 19, 2022
"We will closely monitor any new regulations and make adjustments if needed. We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and adherence to safety at this time."
TARC implemented the mask requirement in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move to drop the requirement comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.
The judge's decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.
The major airlines switched to a mask optional policy, with some eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers. TSA said Monday night that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement.
Related Stories:
- Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
- Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.