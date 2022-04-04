LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bars and good food of Austin, Texas, made it seem like the perfect place to celebrate a friend kissing the single life goodbye. Those plans didn't end well for Morgan Allgeier and Megan Herring.
"It was just a nightmare," Allgeier said.
The two spoke to WDRB News over Zoom, while in the back of a car somewhere around Nashville, after many frustrating hours of trying to get home. The trouble started after the fun Bachelorette party.
"We had a (Southwest) flight to leave in the morning at 6 a.m.," Allgeier said.
They thought they would be taking a nice, quick flight back to Louisville, but then they saw the dreaded word all travelers hate: "Canceled."
"I mean we were abandoned," Herring said.
"Emotions were flowing bad yesterday," Allgeier added.
None of which are good for anyone, but especially for Herring — she's expecting. The two ended up dropping big money to get to Atlanta, where Herring's husband drove to pick them up.
Allgeier and Herring were far from the only travelers dealing travel nightmares. More than 3,500 flights were cancelled over the weekend in the U.S. American, Spirit, Jet Blue, and Southwest were all on the list.
Saturday and Sunday included 11 departures cancelled from Louisville, because of bad weather in Florida.
"Eight of those flights — the majority — were to Florida," said Natalie Chaudoin with Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. "The other three were indirect results. Obviously, unfortunate that it happened at the start of Spring Break for so many in the area."
Southwest issued a mass apology Saturday on its Twitter page, and blamed technology and inclement weather for the issues.
We offer our heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience, and we will continue to work with Customers who experience a disruption in their travel plans.Check your flight status and explore rebooking options: https://t.co/hOjgBdLpAE (2/2)— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 2, 2022
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.