LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual showcase of outdoor boats and RVs has been called off for the coming new year.
The 2021 Progressive Insurance Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow has been canceled, according to a news release.
The event was scheduled for Jan. 27-31 at the Kentucky Exposition Center but will not take place until Jan. 26-30, 2022, organizers said.
"This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind," said Kim Muncy, the show's manager, in a news release. "Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action, and we look forward to the show returning in 2022."
The event typically features hundreds of new boats and RVs, along with boating, outdoor and fishing accessories, interactive activities, educational seminars and more.
