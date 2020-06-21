The Brown Hotel celebrates 95 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brown Hotel in Louisville is preparing to open back up next week.

The lobby and bar will reopen July 1. They will be open at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 

Lunch will be served Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner will be Thursday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Reservations are required.

The hotel is already back open. The English Grill is expected to reopen in September, according to the hotel's website.

