LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brown Hotel in Louisville is preparing to open back up next week.
The lobby and bar will reopen July 1. They will be open at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Lunch will be served Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner will be Thursday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Reservations are required.
The hotel is already back open. The English Grill is expected to reopen in September, according to the hotel's website.
