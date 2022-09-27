LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local initiative that helps chefs cook up their business is expanding in west Louisville.
Chef Space, which opened in 2015, has helped more than 21 businesses graduate to their own brick-and-mortar facilities. Their 30 members include those who have food trucks, retail and work in catering.
Kentucky U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth visited the Russell neighborhood incubator Tuesday and presented them with a check for $330,000.
"Chef Space gives local entrepreneurs the tools they need to build their businesses and be successful, and I'm so thrilled this funding will help grow their operation to assist more people," Yarmuth said. "I fought hard to secure this funding, because every dollar invested in the Russell neighborhood and in west Louisville businesses helps continue the transformation of this vital part of our city."
The funding will help Chef Space expand its facilities and equipment for its food entrepreneur members.
