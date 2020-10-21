LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville brewery brought home some hardware from a recent national competition.
Gravely Brewing Co. had two beers receive honors during a virtual Great American Beer Festival on Oct. 16, according to a news release. The brewery on Baxter Avenue was the only one from the Bluegrass State to receive an award during the event.
Gravely's "Sprockets" won the gold medal in the festival's German Pilsner category, while its "Doc's Dunkel" brew took bronze in the German Wheat Ale category.
“While I’ve never been a terribly competitive person, winning is definitely validation for all of the time, work, and passion that goes into the brewing process," Gravely's head brewer, Nick Felton, said in a news release. "Ultimately, it still doesn't feel real and it's about time something went right in 2020!"
This wasn't the first time Gravely's "Sprockets" received national acclaim; the beer won a silver medal during the 2018 World Beer Cup.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.