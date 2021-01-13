LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of vacant homes and abandoned properties in Louisville are getting a new lease on life.
Louisville's Landbank Authority sold 90 properties last year. If an abandoned property has liens or delinquent taxes, the Landbank can foreclose on it, then sell it below market rate. Sometimes, abandoned homes sell for between $1 and $3,000.
It's a cooperative effort involving the major taxing authorities in Louisville Metro: the city of Louisville, commonwealth of Kentucky and Jefferson County Public Schools. The goal is to repurpose the land and eliminate costly barriers to homeownership.
Many of the properties sold last year were turned into rentals, single-family homes, and bigger side yards.
Residents can report abandoned property by calling 311 to have a Code Enforcement inspector sent to investigate.
CLICK HERE to find out more about how the program works and how you can sign up to be notified about vacant properties as soon as they become available.
