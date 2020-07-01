LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's LGBT-certified businesses are now officially recognized in Metro Government's procurement process for goods and services
According to a news release from Mayor Greg Fischer's office, LGBT business owners with appropriate certification can have their businesses appear in the Human Relations Commission's public directory used by Metro Government to to acquire goods and services.
The businesses in the directory will also get training and invitations to networking events and workshops.
"With the passage of this ordinance, our city is saying that we are open for business to every Louisvillian, regardless of color, gender, who you love, or if you are disabled," Councilwoman Jessica Green, D-1, said in a news release. "It doesn’t cost us anything to be compassionate, and business minded at the same time. Louisville is the economic engine for Kentucky, and I am certain that this certification process will allow us to continue to push the city and state forward. It is a great day for all Louisvillians."
To apply for the directory, business owners must be certified by a national or certifying organization, such as the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce or the Louisville Civitas chamber of commerce, according to Fischer's office. Vendors must then complete a free reciprocal certification process, which you can begin by clicking here.
"Louisville Metro Government is committed to fairness and equity, and this important update to our city procurement process means more businesses owned by our LGBT community will have more opportunities to do business with the city," Fischer said in the news release.
