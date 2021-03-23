LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's tourism industry could be making a comeback.
From the KFC Yum! Center to Whiskey Row, there seems to be more foot traffic in downtown Louisville these days. It is not what it was before the pandemic, but people in the tourism industry say things appear to be getting better.
"We all had to drastically change how we operated, how we sold, how we marketed," said Dustin Stutzman, the area director of sales and marketing for First Hospitality, which owns and operates several hotels and restaurants in Louisville.
Stutzman says everyone in the hospitality industry has struggled through the last several months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of people did lose their jobs," he added. "For the core group of us that have stuck around and been fortunate to keep our jobs, we realigned, we talked to each other all the time in our industry."
Stutzman said that helped his hotels and restaurants — and a lot of others — survive the pandemic and be part of the comeback.
"From the restaurants, we're busy on the weekends," he said. "Getting busier during the week as the weather changes, that certainly helps. Hotels-wise, we were running around 90% last week for all three of our properties."
Stacey Yates, Louisville Tourism's vice president of marketing and communications, said the return of conventions and sporting events has been a boon to the local tourism industry.
"It is starting to trickle back; we are starting to see an uptick in leisure activity on weekends," Yates said.
In fact, the month of March included 13 events that have drawn in 30,000 people.
"To put that into perspective, from July through December of last year, we had 15 events, throwing off 50,000 attendees," Yates said. "So, from July to December, to just one month, that's showing a slow recovery."
Meanwhile, Churchill Downs on Monday announced more tickets being sold for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May.
"The Derby calls are back," said Stutzman.
So, after months of downsizing, Louisville is open for business, and the local tourism industry needs help.
"We need front desk staff, housekeeping staff; we have management and leadership roles," Stutzman said. "Our industry is coming back."
If you use Uber or Lyft, you may have also noticed a recent shortage of available drivers. With more people on the move, Yates expects that to improve soon.
