LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's VA hospital was nationally recognized for its premier level of care.
The Robley Rex VA Medical Center said it has worked since 2019 to achieve the honor of the level one Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. It took the hospital 20 new projects to upgrade systems like enhanced staffing and education.
Louisville's VA is one of only four with this level of elite care in the whole country.
"The geriatric population is continuing to grow in the United States particularly in the veteran population, so we really need to focus on excellent care," said Dr. Amy Minix, associate chief of staff of emergency medicine for the hospital.
This comes as the VA continues construction on its new $840 million hospital.
Minix said the hospital staff is eagerly waiting for the new building.
"Just to be able to move into a new space — to have that shine and polish on top of really good care — is going to be the icing on the cake," he said.
The VA hospital said construction is still on track for an opening in 2026.
