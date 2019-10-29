LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lyft rolls out a new subscription service.
The company unveiled the new "Lyft Pink" monthly subscription service. For $20 a month, users will get 15% off all rides.
The service also gives members free bike and scooter rentals, as well as priority pickup at airports.
Lyft Pink members also don't have to pay lost and found fees for leaving something in a car, and cancellation fees are "relaxed," though it's not clear by how much.
You can sign up on the waiting list right now, but the service doesn't launch until later this year.
