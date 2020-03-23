LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, is taking action to help people who find themselves suddenly unemployed because of the coronavirus.
Mayor Bob Courtney announced a temporary jobs replacement program in a video on Facebook:
"What we're going to do now is accelerate the hiring of seasonal employees and put them to work in the city," Courtney said. "Whether it be the streets department, the utilities department, parks department or city administration, our goal is to hire up to 100 people at $15 an hour."
The city is using its summer works budget to hire seasonal workers now. Courtney is calling on other mayors to do similar programs and hire people now.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.