LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time Maker's Mark is selling a limited-release bourbon nationwide.
The new bourbon, called RC6, is the latest in the Wood Finishing series which includes Maker's Mark 46 and Private Select. Only 255 barrels of the bourbon were made, and the company doesn't plan on making any more.
It will be available at the company's distillery in Loretto and select retailers around Kentucky later this month.
The suggested retail price will be about $60 a bottle.
