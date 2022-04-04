LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three commemorative bourbon bottles, a partnership between Keeneland Race Course and Maker's Mark, will hit shelves Friday on the opening day of the Spring Meet at the track outside Lexington.
The bottles, pictured above, feature three different labels designed by Sandra Oppegard, Andre Pater and Tyler Robertson.
The labels are part of Horse Mania, a initiative by LexArts — Lexington's culture development organizations — that celebrates public art.
“No other public art initiative in our city’s history has captured the hearts and imaginations of Lexingtonians and visitors like Horse Mania,” Ame Sweetall, president and CEO of LexArts, said in a news release. “Public art is a hallmark of all great American cities and LexArts is thrilled to have the support of two iconic Kentucky brands, Keeneland and Maker’s Mark, in bringing Horse Mania to the streets of Lexington once again.”
Each bottle is signed by the artist who designed it. The bottles have been released annually since 1997 in an effort to raise money for charities throughout central Kentucky.
“Keeneland is committed to supporting public art exhibits like Horse Mania, which have coincided with some of the major equestrian events at the racetrack and in our community and celebrate the vibrant cultural importance of our sport to the Commonwealth and the international stage,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a news release. “We are excited to continue our longstanding collaboration with Maker’s Mark in support of LexArts.”
