LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Farmers across the country are finding that manure is a hot commodity because of higher fertilizer prices, but other prices are going up, too.
A global shortage of commercial fertilizers means livestock and dairy farmers are able to cash in on what their pigs and cows leave behind.
Young and Robards Farm in Louisville recycles their own manure which helps them offset some of the cost, but the concern for them is more than what comes out of the back end. It's what the cows eat, too.
"We have to have [fertilizer] to make the crops work, because too much nutrient comes out to not put it back in," Erica Robards explained.
The sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine means farmers are paying premium prices on everything from fuel to feed for livestock.
The cost to take cattle from Young and Robards Farm to a processor, and bring it back to the farm before it's sold in their market has doubled since this time last year.
"I look at the checkbook and it's just, ugh, can we sustain this?" Robards said. "You know, at what point is it a breaking point that people can no longer afford to buy food?"
It's costing them more than just money. They're having to make tough business decisions, as well.
"You have that personal relationship with people, and you've got to raise prices," Robards explained. "You feel bad. I feel guilty raising prices, but at the same time we can't help it."
The Floyd Farm and Feed in Georgetown, Indiana is busy making feed for animals by mixing corn, oats, protein pellets and molasses, but the price of feeding livestock will get more expensive. Crop prices remain high, which means feeding farm animals is costing more.
The owner said he has a pre-negotiated $6 price on a bushel of corn, which is now selling on the open market at $7.50. He knows he would have to charge more, if he didn't lock in that lower price months ago.
"In the last two years, I mean, it's changed drastically, Justin Juhasz, Floyd Farm and Feed owner, said."
He said he never had to look at prices, but now he’s looking at them everyday because of fluctuation.
"I wish there was something I could do different, you know, to help them out, you know, keep their expenses down, but it's just hard right now," Juhasz said. "You just can't."
Sky-high prices for industrial fertilizer means farmers are cutting back on corn and wheat plantings this spring, according to U.S. government data. That could also threaten global food supplies.
Even so, farmers and feed suppliers are hopeful costs go down by the fall, but things are fluctuating so much, they say, it's hard to tell.
