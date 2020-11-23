LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The vacant Yang Kee Noodle building in the Highlands will be occupied by Louisville’s first Maple Street Biscuit Co., a restaurant serving biscuits, salads, coffee and other “comfort food with a modern twist.”
The building at 1004 Bardstown Road has been vacant since the Asian stir fry concept closed in February 2019.
"We’re super excited to serve the Louisville community and are aiming to open at the end of January," Emily Free, a spokeswoman for the company, told WDRB in an email.
Maple Street Biscuit Co. started in 2012 in Jacksonville, Fla. and has 41 restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, according to its website.