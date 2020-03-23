Galleria of St. Matthews

A partial roof collapse shuttered business at the Galleria of St. Matthews strip mall. (WDRB Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another former tenant of a St. Matthews strip mall is suing over a roof collapse last summer.

Maui White KY LLC, a teeth whitening salon, has filed a lawsuit against the Galleria of St. Matthews in Jefferson Circuit Court, alleging negligence and breach of contract.

According to the lawsuit, the landlord refused to provide necessary repairs to the building.

The owners of the Nail Therapy Studio and Havana Rumba have also filed suit against the Galleria of St. Matthews.

The roof collapsed last July, forcing a number of businesses there to close abruptly.

