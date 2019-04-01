(FOX NEWS) -- McDonald's was in a pickle over its pickle-based April Fool's joke Monday.
According to a report by Fox News, the fast-food chain posted a video on Instagram claiming it was adding a new burger -- the "McPickle" -- to its menu in Australia.
"Pickle lovers, it's the news you've all been waiting for," an Instragram post stated. "We're super stocked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It's time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It's sure to be a treat for all your senses."
The video accompanying the post displayed a two-layered burger filled with pickles, cheese and ketchup. Although some users caught on to the joke, others thought it was a real menu addition.
"I'm gonna order 1000," an Instagram user commented.
"It's a burger designed for me," a fan wrote.
Another person chimed in, writing, "pickle problems solved."
"I want this now," a user said.
"It's perfect," another fam wrote.
The truth soon began to unravel and the initial joy some felt about the "new" burger turned sour. McDonald's Australia also commented on its own post by saying, "Available until yesterday."
One person responded by saying, "if this is an april fools joke imma be mad," while another wrote, "why does this have to be an april fools prank."
"This shouldn't be a joke," a comment read.
Some people, however, said the new burger would have been a "gross" addition.
McDonald's Australia said in a statement to news.com.au that they were glad Australian customers enjoyed the joke, but wouldn't say if they would include the McPickle on the menu in the future.
"We know there is a lot of love out there for our famous pickles, and the McPickle Burger has certainly got people talking about them," a representative of the company said, in a statement. "We're glad Australians have enjoyed our April Fools' joke!"
