LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McDonald's is looking for hundreds of employees for its Louisville-area restaurants.
According to a news release, the fast-food chain is looking to hire 900 employees in Louisville.
The jobs are part of a global hiring campaign.
McDonald's will also reveal its Apply Thru program, where potential employees can apply for jobs using Amazon's Alexa or other devices with Google Assistant.
Steve Rabuchin, Vice President of Alexa, said in a release, "Alexa makes life easier, and we're thrilled to see McDonald's utilize voice to create a simpler, more convenient job application process for customers. With Apply Thru, customers can start the process for a job at their nearest McDonald's restaurant -- all they need to do is ask."
When an applicant opens McDonald's Apply Thru program, users will begin the application process by answering a few basic questions regarding their name, position of interest and location. Potential applicants will then get a text message with a link to continue the application process.
