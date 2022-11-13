LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it.
Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway.
The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the business several years ago and always wanted to have their own store.
"The city of Louisville is amazing with small businesses, especially restaurants," Jones said. "Most of you have seen me or ordered food from me, we have had several different people in the city that have gotten caterings from us and they have always been very supportive."
Guests got to try some of the dishes at the open house on Sunday.
