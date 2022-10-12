LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new meeting space and event venue is opening in Norton Commons.
Todd Earwood, who has lived in Norton Commons for 10 years, is opening The Royal Room at 6314 Meeting St.
The Royal Room, which can hold 100 people standing or 50 people seated, is accepting event bookings starting Dec. 1.
"With the mobile workforce, we see a big need for a luxury space where teams can gather or customers can be entertained, especially in the east end," Earwood said. "It’s similar premium spaces you usually only find in top 10 US cities."
Earwood said the space can be booked for receptions, birthday parties, bridal showers and retirement parties.
